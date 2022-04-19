GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A pedestrian was killed Monday night after being struck by a vehicle on I-385 in Greenville County.

Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway of the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the incident happened on I-385 SB near mile marker 35 just south of Greenville around 11:36 p.m. Monday.

Master Trooper Ridgeway said the pedestrian was struck in the roadway by a 2006 Honda sedan that was traveling south on the interstate.

The pedestrian, whose identity has not yet been released, died at the scene.

The Highway Patrol and Greenville County Coroner’s Office is investigating.