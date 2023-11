ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A person was struck by a vehicle Thursday afternoon outside of an elementary school.

According to Anderson County Fire Dispatch, at around 2:37 p.m., fire and EMS crews were called to North Pointe Elementary school on N. Highway 81 in reference to a person hit by a car.

Officials have not said if the person struck is a member of the school or if there are any injures.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.