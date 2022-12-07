GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) –The Pelham Road Branch Library is preparing to open a new location after administrators determined the current building was too small to accommodate the growing area, according to a report from the Greenville County Council Finance Committee.

The Greenville Library System is under contract to buy 4.95 acres that include a 56,000-square-foot building and 273 parking spaces for a purchase price of $6,750,000, at the intersection of East North Street and Howell Road, according to the report.

The change will help the library system “meet the expressed needs of the service area population. These needs include an expanded children’s area; more conference rooms, seating and library materials; and a larger meeting room,” according to the report.

The current balance in the Library System’s Capital Fund can cover both the purchase of the new

property and the renovation of 25-28,000-square-feet to improve the existing Pelham Road Branch, according to the report.

Space not needed immediately by the library will be used for storage, future expansion of

public and staff work areas, and the Friends of the Library System, according to the report.

We will provide more updates after an opening date is scheduled.