Pendleton kicks off annual Christmas market

PENDLETON, S.C. (WSPA) – Pendleton is kicking off the holiday shopping season with its annual Christmas market.

Dozens of vendors are featured in the second annual Pendleton Christkindlmarkt located at 105 Exchange Street, which began Friday, November 26 and runs through mid-December. The event is free and open to the public.

On display are a variety of goods, many holiday-themed, for sale in support of local businesses. And they have a plethora of decorations as well to get everyone in the holiday spirit.

“This town is so cute and quaint, and has so much charm, and we really like to highlight it and showcase the people that are here locally making so many goods,” said market manager Ginny Gaulin. “Especially for ‘shop small Saturday’, and for the smaller businesses in general [that] are here and living in our community…this is a great way to spend our money and support them.”

Among the highlights of the market is a giant Christmas tree located in the center of the square.

The Pendleton Christkindlmarkt is held on Fridays and Saturdays from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. through December 11.

For more information visit www.pendletonchristmas.com.