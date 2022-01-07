Pennsylvania man arrested for December vandalism of Asheville City Hall

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A Pennsylvania man was arrested for a December vandalism of Asheville City Hall.

According to the Asheville Police Department, Reece Sebastian Jaksec, 22, was arrested on Jan. 6.

Officials said Jaksec graffitied the side of a city building on Dec. 11 with profanity. Then on Dec. 31, he threw rocks with the messages of ” You started a war” and ” You’re waging war”, damaging windows at City Hall, a building in the National Register of Historic Places.

(Source: Asheville Police Department)

(Source: Asheville Police Department)

(Source: Asheville Police Department)

APD said Jaksec was charged with:

Two counts of placing and exhibit with intent to intimidate (one of which was specifically while wearing a mask to conceal identity)

Damage to real property

Two counts of deface public property

Two counts of graffiti vandalism

Jaksec and several other activists were recently banned from all city parks after being charged with trespassing and resisting arrest during a protest event in Aston Park on Dec. 25, officials said.