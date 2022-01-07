Pennsylvania man arrested for December vandalism of Asheville City Hall

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A Pennsylvania man was arrested for a December vandalism of Asheville City Hall.
According to the Asheville Police Department, Reece Sebastian Jaksec, 22, was arrested on Jan. 6.
Officials said Jaksec graffitied the side of a city building on Dec. 11 with profanity. Then on Dec. 31, he threw rocks with the messages of ” You started a war” and ” You’re waging war”, damaging windows at City Hall, a building in the National Register of Historic Places.
APD said Jaksec was charged with:
- Two counts of placing and exhibit with intent to intimidate (one of which was specifically while wearing a mask to conceal identity)
- Damage to real property
- Two counts of deface public property
- Two counts of graffiti vandalism
Jaksec and several other activists were recently banned from all city parks after being charged with trespassing and resisting arrest during a protest event in Aston Park on Dec. 25, officials said.