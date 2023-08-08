SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Voters in Spartanburg County will have a chance to vote this November on an extension of the county’s penny sales tax.

Spartanburg County Council approved the third and final reading Tuesday of the ordinance to put the sales tax referendum on the ballot in the fall.

The one percent sales tax would found roughly $478 million in infrastructure projects.

The projects would include repaving more than 500 roads, improving more than a dozen intersections, stormwater improvements, at least 10 bridge replacements, and other safety improvements.

The tax would be an extension of the 2017 penny sales tax which funded the county’s new courthouse, a new Spartanburg Police Department, and the upcoming city-county complex, among other projects.

The current penny sales tax is set to expire on April 30, 2024. If approved by voters, the tax would be extended for another six years.

The election day will be Tuesday, November 7.