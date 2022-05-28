GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — A group gathered in downtown Greenville to call for an end to gun violence.

The rally was held Saturday by South Carolina for Reform. This rally came days after 21 people were killed at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

“Why should children have to be barricaded like animals in order to go to school?” one attendee questioned.

The group called for gun laws to change.

“We support common sense, bipartisan gun reform measures, like universal background checks, a ban on assault rifles and high-capacity magazines,” said the event’s organizer Hayden Laye.

“We don’t want your guns,” said political activist Lee Turner. “We’re not coming for your guns. I want you to have your guns. I just don’t want to be shot by your guns.”

Following the shooting in Uvalde, the National Rifle Association released the following statement:

Our deepest sympathies are with the families and victims involved in this horrific and evil crime. On behalf of our members, we salute the courage of school officials, first responders and others who offered their support and services. Although an investigation is underway and facts are still emerging, we recognize this was the act of a lone, deranged criminal. As we gather in Houston, we will reflect on these events, pray for the victims, recognize our patriotic members, and pledge to redouble our commitment to making our schools secure. National Rifle Assocation

For some who attended Saturday’s rally, gun violence is personal.

“There was a shooting in Townville in Anderson [County] just a few years ago,” said Laye. “I was in middle school at the time. We went on a code yellow. We didn’t know what was happening. Ever since, gun violence has been at the center of my heart.”

Some who gathered said they hope people on both sides of the issue can come together.

“We need to stop thinking the problem is going to go away or get better without both taking some more precautionary measures and sitting down at the table together,” said Turner.