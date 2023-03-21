ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Residents were rescued from a house fire Tuesday afternoon in Anderson County.

According to the Anderson County Fire Department, firefighters responded at 1:03 p.m. to a house in the 200 block of Maple Drive in reference to a structure fire with entrapment.

Once on the scene, firefighters were able to get the people out of the house. The fire department did not say how many people were in the house at the time of the fire.

Firefighters are still battling the flames.

