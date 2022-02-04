‘People tell me I’m lucky’: Upstate lottery player wins thousands then hundreds

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – An Upstate man was waiting for his $600 lottery winnings to arrive in the mail, however before that, he won a bigger prize, the South Carolina Education Lottery said.

“People tell me I’m lucky,” he admitted to lottery officials, who caught up with him after dropping his $600 winning ticket in the mail.

According to S.C. Education Lottery, he was a little surprised when won again so soon after cashing in a $30,000 top prize. He purchased his ticket at the Westside Quick Shop on West Parker Road in Greenville.

Westside Quick Shop in Greenville received a commission of $300 for selling the claimed ticket.

The Greenville player beat the 1 in 480,000 odds to win $30,000, officials said. The game has ended with the last top prize game.