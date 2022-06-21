CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA)- Construction on Perimeter Road in Clemson is underway. This construction will widen the road and enhance safety for pedestrians.

Officials said it’s one of the biggest road projects Clemson University has seen in a while and is expected to ease some of the traffic frustrations in the area.

Five years ago, the project manager at Clemson, John Gambrell, said about 8,000 cars traveled on Perimeter Road a day. Now, he said that number has doubled.

“Numbers now are in the greater than 16,000 cars per day range and that vastly exceeds the capacity for the 2-lane section,” Gambrell said.

The increased traffic started to cause a lot of bottleneck issues, especially on days when more people are in town.

However, school leaders said it might not be bumper-to-bumper much longer.

Gambrell said, “We have worked with the community to come up with a plan to address this and we’ve started now.”

An 18-month, 21-million-dollar project, funded by the university, will widen Perimeter Road to four lanes and add walkways to make it safer for pedestrians.

Project manager Collin Abdnerhalden said, “We’re redoing the whole entrance, new traffic signals, just a bigger entrance and a second entrance on the other side of the parking lot.”

Gambrel said while the road is under construction, they still want it to be convenient.

He also said you can still use the road to get to football games in the fall.

“The criteria was that they can not have that loss of capacity and any closure has to happen during the summertime when students aren’t here. When the students return in the fall we have to have complete capacity. Those are some of the milestones we’re working through. Student move-in, first day of class, first football game, to have the same capacity this year as we had last year,” Gambrell said.

The goal is that the project to be completed by the fall of 2023, but project managers said they are experiencing some supply chain issues that could set them back.