Person found dead in creek in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies are investigating after they say a man’s body was found in a creek off of Creekside Drive in Greenville County, Sunday afternoon.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the 300 block of Creekside Drive shortly before 1:30pm.

The sheriff’s office’s Criminal Investigation Division is currently on scene conducting the death investigation.

It is not known how the person died or how long they were in the creek.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

