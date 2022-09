GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman was killed during a hit and run Friday afternoon in Greenville.

The Greenville Police Department said the crash happened at 1:39 p.m. on Innovation Drive near Laurens Road.

Police said the woman was hit in the parking lot and the driver did not stop.

The identity of the woman has not been released.

Details are limited at this time. We will update this story as more information becomes available.