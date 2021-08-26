Person of interest in sexual assault case being interviewed after stand-off in Cherokee Co.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said a person of interest in a sexual assault case is being interviewed after a stand-off with deputies Thursday morning.

The alleged victim was at Cherokee Medical Center seeking medical attention.

During that time, deputies responded at 8:15 a.m. to a home on 15th Street.

The sheriff’s office said the Cherokee County SWAT Team was able to convince the person to come out of the house after about an hour stand-off.

“All officers involved did an outstanding job in resolving the incident without the use of any force,” Sheriff Mueller said.

Deputies are executing a search warrant of the home to seek additional evidence of the alleged crime.

The investigation remains ongoing and the person of interest is being interviewed.