GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person was shot at a Gaffney food mart Saturday.

According to the Gaffney Police Department, the shooting happened at the H&K Food Mart, located on North Limestone Street, across from Limestone Courts.

Officers said one person had a gunshot wound to the leg and was taken to an area hospital.

The investigation is in its early stages. Stay with 7NEWS for updates.