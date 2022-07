LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person is dead after being struck and killed on the side of I-385 last Friday, the Laurens County Coroner said.

According to Coroner Patti Canupp, the coroner’s office responded to a single-car wreck on I-385 where the driver of a vehicle exited and was standing on the side of the highway when they were hit by another vehicle.

The victim was identified as Krystal Dianne Coley, 43, of Newberry.

Coley was pronounced dead at the scene.