HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – An unknown amount of pesticides were accidentally released into a two-mil section of Hoopers Creek last week.

According to the Henderson County Department of Public Health, on or about Tuesday, October 3rd, a spill of Bravo and Baythroid pesticides occurred near a two-mile section of the creek near Souther Road and Jackson Road.

Once the spill was discovered, a cleanup effort was started, but some contamination of surface water did occurred, the department said.

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality determined the pesticides released are extremely toxic to fish and aquatic invertebrates.

They can also be absorbed through the skin during extended exposure. Although time and dilution of the chemicals have now reduced the associated risks for humans, the departments urge people in and around this section of Hoopers Creek to limit exposure to the creek and avoid allowing pets and livestock to consume surface water from the creek until additional rainfall occurs.