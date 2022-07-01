GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – According to the American Kennel Club, more pets go missing around the July 4 weekend than at any other point in the year.

Fireworks, though fun for humans, are terrifying to many animals.

“They get so afraid that they just react,” Spartanburg Humane Society’s Angel Cox said.

7News spoke with Cox about advice to keep pets safe when the fireworks begin.

“The best advice is to keep them at home,” she said. “Put them in a crate or in a room with the door closed.”

Cox said having toys, treats, thunder-shirts and playing calming music or sounds can help put your pet at ease, too.

However, she said, pets can still escape, so it’s still important to microchip and tag your pet with your current contact information.

Pets can end up miles from where they first started.

Cox recommends when looking for escaped pets to print signs, post on social media and check in with local shelters and humane societies.

Vets said it is important not to give your pet medication without checking with them first.