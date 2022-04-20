GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Symrise Pet Food announced Wednesday plans to expand operations in Greenwood County.

The pet food company said their $65.5 million investment will help build a new state-of-the-art facility and create 65 new jobs. The building will serve as their North American headquarters.

Today’s announcement by Symrise Pet Food to invest $65.5 million and create 65 new jobs in South Carolina will add to our recent record-breaking economic success. We applaud Symrise Pet Food for their commitment to our state and for creating jobs for our people. Gov. Henry McMaster

Symrise Pet Food is part of a global supplier of fragrances, flavors, food and cosmetic ingredients. The company said its global presence allows the company to remain close to suppliers and customers.

According to Symrise Pet Food, the company has 1,500 employees with 31 sites around the world.

The company said the new facility will be located at 5300 Highway 25 North in Hodges. The facility will allow the company to meet increased demand and grow its powder product lines.

This expansion is a key step for Symrise Pet Food’s North American business. We appreciate the support we have received making our project a reality in Hodges and look forward to continuing our partnership within Greenwood County. As the pet food industry keeps growing, we are committed to supporting our customers’ needs and are always looking for ways to reach out for new opportunities. Symrise Pet Food General Manager (NA) Tim Lonc

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits in reference to this project.

It is expected to be complete by 2025.

Anyone interested in joining Symrise Pet Food can visit the company’s website.