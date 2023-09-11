SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – It’s Monday and that means another Pet of the Week! This week’s featured pet is Archie.

He is a 3-month-old Spaniel Terrier mix puppy, that is super friendly and loves life.

Archie has been neutered and can be adopted as soon as Monday.

It costs $195 to adopt Archie. Fees include all of his vaccines, microchips and neuter fees.

If you are interested in adopting Archie, visit the Spartanburg Humane Society, located at 150 Dexter Rd., and ask for him.

To view all the dogs and cats at the humane society, click here. For more pets of the week, visit our page here.