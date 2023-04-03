SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – It’s Monday and that means another Pet of the Week! This week’s featured pet is Blanche.

She is an 8-week-old Pit and Retriever mix. She will fit in perfectly with any family that would like a larger dog.

Blanche is scheduled to get spayed on Wednesday and will be able to go home as soon as early as Wednesday.

It costs $195 to adopt Blanche, which includes all of her vaccines, microchip and spayed fees.

If you are interested in adopting Blanche, visit the Spartanburg Humane Society, located at 150 Dexter Rd., and ask for Blanche.

