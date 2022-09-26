SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – It’s Monday and that means another ‘Pet of the Week’! This week’s featured pet is Bobby.

Bobby is five years old and is up to date on all his vaccines, is microchipped and will be getting neutered Tuesday.

It costs $95 to adopt Bobby.

If you are interested in adopting Bobby just visit the Spartanburg Humane Society, located at 150 Dexter Rd., and ask for him. They are also offering free pet vaccines today from 4-6 p.m.

