SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – It’s Monday and that means another Pet of the Week! This week’s featured pet is Brandy.

Brandy is a four-month-old kitten. She is spayed and up-to-date on her vaccines.

It costs $50 to adopt Brandy, which includes all of her vaccines and spayed fees.

If you are interested in adopting Brandy just visit the Spartanburg Humane Society, located at 150 Dexter Rd., and ask for her.

To view all the dogs and cats at the humane society, click here. And for more pets of the week, visit our page here.