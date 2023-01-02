SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – It’s Monday and that means another Pet of the Week! This week’s featured pet is Carl.

Carl is a 6-month-old kitten. He is neutered and up-to-date on his vaccines.

It costs $50 to adopt Carl, which includes all of his vaccines and spayed fees.

If you are interested in adopting Carl, visit the Spartanburg Humane Society, located at 150 Dexter Rd., and ask for him.

