SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Pet of the Week is back and Daisy is available for adoption.

Daisy is an almost three months old Pitbull mix.

Daisy has six brothers and sisters who are also up for adoption.

It is $195 to adopt Daisy. The price includes Daisy being spayed, microchip, and up to date on all her vaccines. You will receive a voucher to go back to get her rabies shots. You will also get a voucher for a six-night stay at Southport Kennels.

If you are interested in adopting Daisy, go to the Spartanburg Humane Society and ask for Daisy.

