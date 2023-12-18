SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – It’s Monday and that means another Pet of the Week! This week’s featured pet is Darla.

Darla is a 2 1/2-month-old puppy who is ready to find her fur-ever home! She will fit in with any family who is expecting a larger dog.

She has already been spayed and can be adopted as soon as Monday.

It costs $195 to adopt Darla. Adoption fees include all of her vaccines, microchips and spay fees.

If you are interested in adopting Darla, visit the Spartanburg Humane Society, located at 150 Dexter Rd., and ask for her.

