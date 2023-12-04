SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – It’s Monday and that means another Pet of the Week! This week’s featured pet is Doug.

Doug is a 2 1/2-month-old Boxer Terrier mix who will fit in with any family who will be able to give him the training that he needs.

It costs $195 to adopt Doug. Adoption fees include all of his vaccines, microchips and neuter fees.

If you are interested in adopting Doug, visit the Spartanburg Humane Society, located at 150 Dexter Rd., and ask for him.

