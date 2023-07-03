SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – It’s Monday and that means another Pet of the Week! This week’s featured pet is Drake.

He is a 3-month-old Catahoula mix with one green eye and one blue eye. Drake was described as a player and a chewer who will need chew toys and training.

Drake can be adopted as soon as Monday.

It costs $195 to adopt him, which includes all of his vaccines, microchips and neuter fees.

If you are interested in adopting Drake, visit the Spartanburg Humane Society, located at 150 Dexter Rd., and ask for him.

