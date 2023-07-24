SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – It’s Monday and that means another Pet of the Week! This week’s featured pet is Eddie.

He is a 2-month-old Retriever mix. Eddie will fit in with any family who is looking for a larger dog. He comes from a litter of 10.

Eddie is scheduled to get neutered on Tuesday and can be adopted as soon as Monday.

It costs $195 to adopt him, which includes all of his vaccines, microchips and neuter fees.

If you are interested in adopting Eddie, visit the Spartanburg Humane Society, located at 150 Dexter Rd., and ask for him.

To view all the dogs and cats at the humane society, click here. And for more pets of the week, visit our page here.