SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – It’s Monday and that means another Pet of the Week! This week’s featured pet is Eli.

He is a 2 1/2-month-old Retriever mix. Eli will fit in with any family who is willing to train him.

It costs $195 to adopt him which includes all of his vaccines, microchips and neuter fees.

If you are interested in adopting Eli, visit the Spartanburg Humane Society, located at 150 Dexter Rd., and ask for him.

