SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – It’s Monday and that means another Pet of the Week! This week’s featured pet is Emily .

Emily is an almost eight-week old old husky mix. She is set to be spayed on Friday and is a part of a litter of six!

It costs $195 to adopt Emily, which includes all of her vaccines and spayed fees.

If you are interested in adopting Emily just visit the Spartanburg Humane Society, located at 150 Dexter Rd., and ask for her.

To view all the dogs and cats at the humane society, click here. And for more pets of the week, visit our page here.