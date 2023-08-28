SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – It’s Monday and that means another Pet of the Week! This week’s featured pet is Emma.

She is a little over 2 months old with green eyes and is ready to find her forever home!

Emma has already been spayed and can be adopted as soon as Monday.

It costs $195 to adopt her, which includes all of her vaccines, microchips and spay fees.

If you are interested in adopting Emma, visit the Spartanburg Humane Society, located at 150 Dexter Rd., and ask for her.

