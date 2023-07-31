SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – It’s Monday and that means another Pet of the Week! This week’s featured pet is Eric.

He is a 2-month-old Retriever mix who will fit in with any family who is looking for a larger dog and is willing to train him.

Eric has been neutered and can be adopted as soon as Monday.

It costs $195 to adopt him, which includes all of his vaccines, microchips and neuter fees.

If you are interested in adopting Eric, visit the Spartanburg Humane Society, located at 150 Dexter Rd., and ask for him.

To view all the dogs and cats at the humane society, click here. And for more pets of the week, visit our page here.