SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – It’s Monday and that means another Pet of the Week! This week’s featured pet is Gabby.

Gabby is a little over 2-month-old Pit. She will fit in perfectly with any family as she may be a big dog.

She has already been spayed and can be adopted as soon as Monday. A voucher will be given for Gabby to receive her rabies around 4 months of age.

It costs $195 to adopt Gabby, which includes all of her vaccines, microchip and spayed fees.

If you are interested in adopting Gabby, visit the Spartanburg Humane Society, located at 150 Dexter Rd., and ask for her.

