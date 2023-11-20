SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – It’s Monday and that means another Pet of the Week! This week’s featured pet is Gracie.

She is a 3-month-old kitten and is ready to find her fur-ever home!

Gracie has been spayed and can go home as soon as Monday.

It costs $95 to adopt her, which includes all of her vaccines, microchips and spay fees.

If you want to adopt Gracie, visit the Spartanburg Humane Society, located at 150 Dexter Rd., and ask for her.

