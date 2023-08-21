SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – It’s Monday and that means another Pet of the Week! This week’s featured pet is Hampton.

He is a 2-year-old dog, that weighs around 10-12 pounds, has a lot of energy and loves to be held and petted.

Hampton will fit in with any family who will be able to give him space to run around and the activity he needs.

Hampton is scheduled to get neutered Tuesday and can be adopted as soon as Monday.

Adoption fees include all of his vaccines, microchips and neuter fees.

If you are interested in adopting Hampton, visit the Spartanburg Humane Society, located at 150 Dexter Rd., and ask for him.

