SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – It’s Monday and that means another Pet of the Week! This week’s featured pet is Harvey.

Harvey is seven weeks old retriever mix. He is expected to get neutered on Jan. 31.

Harvey has eight siblings who are also available for adoption. They do vary in color.

It costs $195 to adopt Harvey, which includes all of his vaccines, microchip and spayed fees.

If you are interested in adopting Harvey just visit the Spartanburg Humane Society, located at 150 Dexter Rd., and ask for him.

