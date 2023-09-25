SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – It’s Monday and that means another Pet of the Week! This week’s featured pet is Hazel.

She is about a 7-week-old Retriever mix and is ready to find her forever home!

Hazel is scheduled to get spayed in the next few weeks and can be pre-adopted as soon as Monday.

It costs $195 to adopt her, which includes all of her vaccines, microchips and spay fees.

If you are interested in adopting Hazel, visit the Spartanburg Humane Society, located at 150 Dexter Rd., and ask for her.

