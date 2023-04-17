SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – It’s Monday and that means another Pet of the Week! This week’s featured pet is Jack.

He is a little under 2 months old and one of 5 in his litter.

Jack is scheduled to get neutered in the next few weeks and will be able to be pre-adopted as soon as Monday.

It costs $95 to adopt Jack, which includes all of his vaccines, microchip and neutered fees.

If you are interested in adopting him, visit the Spartanburg Humane Society, located at 150 Dexter Rd., and ask for Jack.

