SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – It’s Monday and that means another Pet of the Week! This week’s featured pet is Jackson.

He is a kitten who is used to a lot of affection and has a “wonderful disposition”. His sister Janet, is also up for adoption.

Jackson has already been neutered and is ready to go to his forever home.

It costs $95 to adopt Jackson, which includes all of his vaccines, microchip and neutered fees.

If you are interested in adopting him, visit the Spartanburg Humane Society, located at 150 Dexter Rd., and ask for Jackson.

To view all the dogs and cats at the humane society, click here.