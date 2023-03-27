SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – It’s Monday and that means another Pet of the Week! This week’s featured pet is Jackson.

Jackson is 2 months old. He will fit in perfectly with any family as he will be a big dog and need training.

He has already been neutered and can be taken home as soon as Monday.

It costs $195 to adopt Jackson, which includes all of his vaccines, microchip and neutered fees.

If you are interested in adopting Jackson, visit the Spartanburg Humane Society, located at 150 Dexter Rd., and ask for him.

To view all the dogs and cats at the humane society, click here. And for more pets of the week, visit our page here.