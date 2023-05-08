SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – It’s Monday and that means another Pet of the Week! This week’s featured pet is Jane.

She is a 2 1/2-month-old Retriever mix that will fit in perfectly with any family that would like a puppy who will need some training.

Jane also has a brother Tarzan who looks similar to her.

Both are scheduled to get spayed and neutered on Tuesday and will be able to go home as soon as early as the same day around 4 p.m.

It costs $195 to adopt Jane, which includes all of her vaccines, microchip and spayed fees.

If you are interested in adopting Jane or Tarzan, visit the Spartanburg Humane Society, located at 150 Dexter Rd., and ask for them.

