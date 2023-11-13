SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – It’s Monday and that means another Pet of the Week! This week’s featured pet is Jenny.

She is a 2-year-old Terrier Chihuahua mix and is ready to find her forever home! She is a ball of energy who loves to play and is only expected to be about 6-8 pounds.

Jenny is scheduled to get spayed on Tuesday and can go home as soon as the same day.

It costs $195 to adopt her, which includes all of her vaccines, microchips and spay fees.

If you want to adopt Jenny, visit the Spartanburg Humane Society, located at 150 Dexter Rd., and ask for her.

