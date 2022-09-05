SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – It is Monday, which means it is Pet of the Week.

This week 7NEWS spotlighted Jessie, a 4-month-old cat who is available for adoption.

She is a black and white cat who has been spayed.

It is $195 to adopt Jessie. The price includes Jake being neutered, microchipped, and being up to date on all her vaccines. You will receive a voucher to go back to get her rabies shots. You will also get a voucher for a six-night stay at Southport Kennels.

If you are interested in adopting Jake, go to the Spartanburg Humane Society and ask for him.

To view all the dogs and cats at the humane society, click here.