SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – It’s Monday and that means another Pet of the Week! This week’s featured pet is Lily.

Lily is a 2-month-old puppy who is ready to find her fur-ever home!

She is scheduled to get spayed on Tuesday and be adopted as soon as Monday.

It costs $195 to adopt Lily. Adoption fees include all of her vaccines, microchips and spay fees.

If you are interested in adopting Lily, visit the Spartanburg Humane Society, located at 150 Dexter Rd., and ask for her.

To view all the dogs and cats at the humane society, click here. For more pets of the week, visit our page here.