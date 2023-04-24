SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – It’s Monday and that means another Pet of the Week! This week’s featured pet is Lily.

She is 2 months old and is scheduled to get spayed this week.

It costs $95 to adopt Lily, which includes all of her vaccines, microchip and spayed fees.

If you are interested in adopting her, visit the Spartanburg Humane Society, located at 150 Dexter Rd., and ask for Lily.

