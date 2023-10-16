SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – It’s Monday and that means another Pet of the Week! This week’s featured pet is Lizzie.

She is a 2-month-old Pit mix who is looking for her fur-ever home. Angel Cox said she will be a larger dog weighing around 40-50 pounds.

Lizzie has already been spayed and can be adopted as soon as Monday.

It costs $195 to adopt Lizzie, which includes all of her vaccines, microchips and spay fees.

If you are interested in adopting Lizzie, visit the Spartanburg Humane Society, located at 150 Dexter Rd., and ask for her.

