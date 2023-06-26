SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – It’s Monday and that means another Pet of the Week! This week’s featured pet is Lizzie.

She is a 2-month-old puppy who will fit in perfectly with any family.

Lizzie is scheduled to get spayed on Tuesday and will be able to go home as soon as Tuesday but can be adopted Monday.

It costs $195 to adopt Lizzie, which includes all of her vaccines, microchips and spay fees.

If you are interested in adopting Lizzie, visit the Spartanburg Humane Society, located at 150 Dexter Rd., and ask for her.

To view all the dogs and cats at the humane society, click here. And for more pets of the week, visit our page here.