SPARTANBURG (WSPA) – It’s Monday and that means another Pet of the Week! This week’s featured pet is Lucinda.

Lucinda is a retriever/pitbull mix that is almost eight weeks old, She is getting spayed on Wednesday but the pre-adoption process starts today (Monday). She would be available to go home with some lucky parents Wednesday.

It costs $195 to adopt Lucinda, which includes all of her vaccines, microchip and spayed fees.

If you are interested in adopting Lucinda just visit the Spartanburg Humane Society, located at 150 Dexter Rd., and ask for her. They are also offering free pet vaccines today from 4-6 p.m.

