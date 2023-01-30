SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – It’s Monday and that means another Pet of the Week! This week’s featured pet is Lucky.

Lucky is a two-month-old retriever mix and is expected to be a good size dog.

Lucky will need some training to become a good adult dog.

It costs $195 to adopt Lucky, which includes all of his vaccines, microchip and spayed fees.

If you are interested in adopting Lucky just visit the Spartanburg Humane Society, located at 150 Dexter Rd., and ask for him.

To view all the dogs and cats at the humane society, click here.