SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – It’s Monday and that means another Pet of the Week! This week’s featured pet is Luke.

Luke is a Basset Hound and Retriever mix puppy who is a little over 2 months old. He comes from a litter of three and is ready to find his fur-ever home!

He has already been neutered and can be adopted as soon as Monday.

It costs $195 to adopt Luke. Adoption fees include all of his vaccines, microchips and neuter fees.

If you are interested in adopting Luke, visit the Spartanburg Humane Society, located at 150 Dexter Rd., and ask for him.

